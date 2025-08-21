Everyone is saying the same thing as Tesco increases price of its meal deal

It’s the second time it’s gone up in price since 2022

Major UK supermarket Tesco have increased the price of their meal deal for the second time in a year.

As of today, a typical meal deal — consisting of a main like a sandwich, a snack, and a drink — will now cost £3.85 for those with a Clubcard, while those without will pay £4.25.

It’s an increase of 25p, rising from £3.60 and £4 respectively.

Price changes are coming to the supermarket’s premium meal meal too, which will go up from £5 to £5.50 for those with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 for those without.

A premium meal deal can include items like branded Yo Sushi as the main item.

When announcing the news, a Tesco spokesperson said: “Our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on-the-go at just £3.85 for a main, snack and drink when bought with a Clubcard.

“With more than 20m possible combinations the Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste, from a classic Chicken Club Sandwich to Tesco Korean Style Chicken Dragon Rolls.”

It’s not the first time the Tesco meal deal has gone up recently, just last year, they raised it from £3.90 to £4 and £3.40 to £3.60 for Clubcard users.

The price hike has already sparked fury with shoppers.

Many have taken to Twitter/X to respond to the news, with one writing: “They are upping the price of Tesco meal deals to £3.85. THIS IS TERRIBLE.”

THEY ARE UPPING THE PRICE OF TESCO MEAL DEALS TO £3.85. THIS IS TERRIBLE. pic.twitter.com/Y6u026Nz4R — kaitlyn🏆🏆 ³² ²³ ²¹ (@kccrusso) August 20, 2025

Another wrote: “Dear Tesco, Please stop increasing the meal deal prices. They’re not meal deals anymore, just meals.”

Others have suggested that this latest price increase should be the final piece of motivation many need to finally begin making lunch themselves.

One Facebook user wrote: “Make your own lunch. Job done. Have what you like as much as you like and you know what’s in it.”

Another added: “Cheaper going to Aldi and making your own meal deals for the week. Stop being lazy.”

Latest estimates show that at least 7 million Tesco meal deals are sold ever single weekday.

It remains to be seen whether this new price change will drive those shoppers to either look elsewhere for their favourite snacks, or even make their own lunches moving forward.