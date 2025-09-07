Search icon

07th Sep 2025

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Harry Warner

The government tested their Emergency Alert system this weekend

The UK government has used this weekend to test their Emergency Alert System which rang out from phones today (7 September) at 3pm.

The decision to test again the system comes in light of growing geopolitical tensions and an increased risk of natural disasters.

The system was introduced in 2023 and is intended to warn the public of imminent danger nearby.

It has so far been used four times, most recently during Storm Darragh in December 2024.

It is believed the government want to test this system again following a hike in tensions in the Middle East earlier this year which included the United States’ involvement in the conflict.

The last alerts read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.”

While much coverage was given in advance of the alert sounding across the nation, many were still taken aback by the sudden jarring sound to come out of their phones.

As clocks passed 3pm, phones began sounding an ear-piecing alarm that was still uncomfortable to those expecting it.

Many took to X to express their shock / annoyance at the siren.

One person wrote: “Was on a walk with my music on, music suddenly goes off and I get distracted with a crazy siren warning alert.

“What new hell are the establishment cooking up now?”

Another user put: “That emergency alert gave me a heart attack.”

While another commentor said: “That emergency alert went off in the shop and I thought the purge was happening.”

Meanwhile, the alert could even be heard going off live on BBC News as journalists discussed the moment.

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

By Joseph Loftus

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

Astronomy

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

By Ava Keady

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

Crime

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

By Ava Keady

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Football

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

By Harry Warner

