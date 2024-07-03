Search icon

News

03rd Jul 2024

Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

Charlie Herbert

fuel prices set to rise in the UK

You should act quickly

Drivers in the UK have been given a ‘sooner rather than later’ warning as a 10-week trend in fuel prices appears to be coming to an end.

If you own a car, you’ve probably noticed a welcome dip in fuel prices over the last couple of months.

Last week, the cost of a litre of petrol dropped from from 150.1p on April 24 to 144.5p, according to the AA, whilst diesel prices went from 158.3p per litre to 149.6p over the same time period.

The price trends had led to some hope that fuel prices may drop below to pre-Covid prices of 142.5p per litre, but it seems like this was wishful thinking.

The AA has warned that in the short term, prices are set to rise as a knock-on effect of the price of a barrel of oil in the US.

Over the last two weeks, the price of a barrel has risen by more than $5, from $80 in early June to $85 now, the Metro reports.

Fuel prices could be set to rise (Getty)

So, motorists here in the UK have been advised to fill up their tanks soon before the amount you pay on the forecourt goes up.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesperson, said: “The question is whether, after a significant fall in the UK’s average petrol price in June, the price will repeat last year’s sharp rise going further into the summer.

“It would be a blow for the impending summer getaway if the cost of road travel took off again.

“For now, filling up sooner rather than later will take advantage of current lower prices.”

If you are going to fill up though, it sounds like you should steer clear of an Asda forecourt. This is because analysis earlier this year found that the supermarket was the most expensive to buy petrol from.

The RAC found that ever since Asda was taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital in 2021, the prices on its forecourts have been slowly rising.

This has resulted in a litre of petrol at Asda costing an average of 2.1p more than at Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Related links:

Topics:

Cars,Drivers,Fuel,Petrol

RELATED ARTICLES

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Richard Hammond predicts majority of cars will still use petrol in 2050

Cars

Richard Hammond predicts majority of cars will still use petrol in 2050

By Ryan Price

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

Cars

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Feet

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

By Charlie Herbert

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

By Zoe Hodges

Car thieves fail to steal Porsche because they don’t know how to drive a manual

Crime

Car thieves fail to steal Porsche because they don’t know how to drive a manual

By Zoe Hodges

Stanley Johnson says he has no regrets after getting an entire flight cancelled

British Airways

Stanley Johnson says he has no regrets after getting an entire flight cancelled

By Jack Peat

Woman dies after falling through lift door which opened to empty shaft

Italy

Woman dies after falling through lift door which opened to empty shaft

By Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Feet

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

By Charlie Herbert

The sides England could face if they reach the semi finals of Euro 2024

Austria

The sides England could face if they reach the semi finals of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

By Zoe Hodges

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Load more stories