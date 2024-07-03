Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

You should act quickly

Drivers in the UK have been given a ‘sooner rather than later’ warning as a 10-week trend in fuel prices appears to be coming to an end.

If you own a car, you’ve probably noticed a welcome dip in fuel prices over the last couple of months.

Last week, the cost of a litre of petrol dropped from from 150.1p on April 24 to 144.5p, according to the AA, whilst diesel prices went from 158.3p per litre to 149.6p over the same time period.

The price trends had led to some hope that fuel prices may drop below to pre-Covid prices of 142.5p per litre, but it seems like this was wishful thinking.

The AA has warned that in the short term, prices are set to rise as a knock-on effect of the price of a barrel of oil in the US.

Over the last two weeks, the price of a barrel has risen by more than $5, from $80 in early June to $85 now, the Metro reports.

Fuel prices could be set to rise (Getty)

So, motorists here in the UK have been advised to fill up their tanks soon before the amount you pay on the forecourt goes up.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesperson, said: “The question is whether, after a significant fall in the UK’s average petrol price in June, the price will repeat last year’s sharp rise going further into the summer.

“It would be a blow for the impending summer getaway if the cost of road travel took off again.

“For now, filling up sooner rather than later will take advantage of current lower prices.”

If you are going to fill up though, it sounds like you should steer clear of an Asda forecourt. This is because analysis earlier this year found that the supermarket was the most expensive to buy petrol from.

The RAC found that ever since Asda was taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital in 2021, the prices on its forecourts have been slowly rising.

This has resulted in a litre of petrol at Asda costing an average of 2.1p more than at Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.