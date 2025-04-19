Search icon

19th Apr 2025

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

Sean Crosbie

She was 78 years old.

Tributes have poured in for former Eurovision star Cloadgh Rodgers, who sadly passed away after a short battle with illness.

Rodgers, who was 78, represented the UK for Ireland in 1971 with her song Jack In The Box.

Her son Sam Sorbie announced the news via a Facebook post, writing: “With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years. She passed away peacefully yesterday surrounded by her family in Cobham. 

“Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, travelling the world devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family.

“Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny and pappa. We all love and miss her terribly.”

Rodgers finished fourth at Eurovision in 1971, totalling  98 points as Monaco went on to win that year with a score of 128.

She had hit singles with Come Back and Shake Me and Goodnight Midnight and would become a resident guest on It’s Cliff Richard, which was a prime-time variety show hosted by Richard, from January 1971 on BBC One.

Fans took to social media to offer their condolenseces.

One person wrote: “All our condolences Sam and sincere thanks for informing us here in such a personal and timely way at this time of great personal bereavement. It means more than I can say to those many of us who loved your wonderful mum from afar.”

Another said: “Very sad to hear that Sam. She brought so much joy to so many people. Sending love and light to you and the rest of the family at this sad time.” A third also commented with their tribute: “So sorry to hear this Sam. Those of us on here realise what a special lady she was. A great talent and lovely person. Much underrated.”

