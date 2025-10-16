A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

It turns out, you don’t need to leave Britain to go to a truly great festive market.

Manchester has ranked surprisingly high in a new Time Out list about the best places in Europe to visit for Christmas markets.

The British city came in second on the list, ranking between Nuremberg, Germany, at number one and Paris, France, in the third position.

In terms of Christmas markets, Time Out referred to Manchester as “good for an underrated UK trip”.

The publication explained that while the city may not be synonymous with Christmas markets, it “comes alive” during the festive season.

Time Out also singled out the long-awaited and “triumphant return” of Manchester’s main Christmas market in Albert Square this year.

While a beloved annual tradition, the festive market in the square has not been held since 2019 due to building works on Manchester Town Hall.

The website, Visit Manchester, says of the city’s 2025 Christmas markets:

“Manchester’s Christmas Markets will open across the city on Friday, 7 November and close on Monday, 22 December, except for A Taste of Christmas on Albert Square and the stalls at Cathedral Gardens, which will remain open throughout the Christmas period until 4 January 2026. “The Christmas Markets in Manchester are a must-visit for locals and tourists, offering six weeks of festive fun and shopping. “Now in their 27th year, Manchester’s Christmas Markets, with their iconic wooden chalets, have become legendary, drawing millions to the city centre each year. “With over 200 stalls spread across nine locations, visitors can enjoy seasonal treats, mulled wine, and a wonderful festive atmosphere. Whether you’re after handmade gifts, craft items, or delicious food, the markets cater to all tastes and ages.”

In its list, Time Out said of Manchester at Christmas:

“Manchester might not be the first place you think of when you hear ‘Christmas markets’ – but this city comes alive at Christmas, just not in the same ‘in your face’ way as some of the others in Europe. “And for 2025, Manchester’s main Christmas market will make a triumphant return to Albert Square (sorely missed last year), with 200+ ski chalet-style huts selling bratwursts, Yorkshire pud wraps, steaming hot strudels, glühwein and plenty of sweet treats. It’s sure to be a great time.”

Budapest in Hungary and Vienna, Austria ranked in fourth and fifth place, respectively, on Time Out’s list.

London, meanwhile, claimed the number seven spot on the list.

To see the full rankings, visit Time Out’s website. For more on Manchester’s Christmas Markets in 2025, check out Visit Manchester’s site right here.

