11th Apr 2025

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS

Kat O'Connor

Eric Dane confirmed the heartbreaking news this week

Actor Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS.

The actor is best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

Speaking about the harrowing diagnosis, Dane said his family is supporting him through this distressing chapter.

He told People: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The actor said his diagnosis is not going to stop him from working, and he plans to continue filming Euphoria.

52-year-old Dane plays Cal Jacobs in the hit drama series.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week,” he added.

He added, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple has two daughters together, 15-year-old Billie and 13-year-old Georgia.

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years.

ALS can be life-shortening, but the condition affects each individual differently.

The early symptoms of ALS include stiff or weak hands, weak legs or feet, and twitches, spasms, or muscle cramps.

As ALS gets worse, you may:

  • have problems breathing, swallowing, and speaking
  • produce a lot of saliva (drool)
  • have changes in your mood and personality
  • be unable to walk or move

There is no current cure for the condition, but there are ways to manage the symptoms.

