10th Apr 2025

Eric Cantona says Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tried to ‘destroy’ Man United

Jacob Entwistle

The club legend has spoken out on the current situation at Old Trafford.

Eric Cantona has spoken out on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership of Manchester United and stated that he rejected his offer to help rebuild the club.

Well-renowned as a Red Devils legend, the former striker was present at FC United of Manchester on Saturday, a club previously founded by dissatisfied United fans following Malcolm Glazer’s leveraged purchase of the club in 2005.

Voicing his opinions there with ‘Man United The Religion’ , Cantona launched into the current situation at Old Trafford, including the plans to build the 100,000-capacity ‘super stadium’.

“Since Ratcliffe arrived this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don’t respect anybody,” Cantona stated.

“They even want to change the stadium. The soul of the team and the club is not in the players. All the people around is like a big family.”

Cantona also then referenced a loss of ‘soul’ at the club: “I remember a dressing-room with players and Sir Alex Ferguson, all these people you don‘t know who helped us to feel at home and be in a family. 

“I think it’s very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and team-mates.

“Since Ratcliffe arrived, it’s the complete opposite. He doesn’t want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador anymore. He is more than a legend and I think we have to find this soul again.

“This team of directors, they try to destroy everything. They don’t respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium. The stadium is iconic.

“For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury, and I’m sure a lot of fans miss Highbury.

“It’s like when you go in a house and feel a special energy. Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium than Anfield? It’s impossible. I don’t think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford.”

Cantona then explained he offered to assist Ratcliffe in rebuilding the club: “Until the end of October this year I will shoot movies,” he stated.

“But I said to them: ‘I can put that (aside) and concentre and help you to rebuild something.

“And they don’t care. Me too, because I work. I don’t ask anything. But I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation. So, for me and the respect for myself, I had to do it and I did it, and they didn’t care and I don’t care. They decided something else. They have another strategy, another project.”

Cantona also signed up, alongside his four children and two brothers to become co-owners of FC United of Manchester.

Topics:

Football,Sport

