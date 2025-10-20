England legend Stuart Pearce’s son dies aged 21

Awful news.

The son of England legend Stuart Pearce has died tragically aged 21 following a tractor crash.

The son of the former England star, Harley Pearce, is reported to have lost control of the tractor he was driving near his family home, as per reports from the Mail.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that the 21-year-old died at the scene in Witcombe last Thursday.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Thursday to a report of a collision involving a tractor on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe.

Harley was the youngest of two children Stuart Pearce had with his ex-wife Liz.

Investigators appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam footage to contact police.