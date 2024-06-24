England handed major boost ahead of Slovenia clash

This is exactly the news Gareth Southgate needed

England have been handed a major boost ahead of tomorrow’s game versus Slovenia which Gareth Southgate will be delighted with.

A position in which the Three Lions have struggled with at Euro 2024 has been left-back, with Kieran Trippier filling in for the absence of Luke Shaw.

It was reported yesterday that Kieran Trippier is nursing a calf injury, sparking doubts as to whether he will play against Slovenia.

Southgate previously had wanted to substitute Trippier due to this potential injury scare, however needed his experience on the pitch in the games against Serbia and Denmark.

Subsequently, a much-needed breaking report has revealed that in fact Luke Shaw will train for England today ahead of their final group stage game tomorrow.

Shaw has previously been training individually, so this comes as a huge breakthrough.

Seen as Southgate’s preferred left-back choice due to the fact it is his natural position, Shaw undoubtedly will be in line to start when fully fit.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Shaw will be in contention to start the next game which is rapidly approaching, however it is welcoming news nonetheless.

The Manchester United full-back was a huge part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, famously scoring the opener against Italy in the final at Wembley.