Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

They’ve stopped accepting registrations

A UK energy supplier with thousands of customers is facing collapse and could go into administration within a matter of days.

Energy supplier Tomato Energy has stopped accepting sign-ups, as per their website, and is facing operational difficulties, as reported by The Sun.

Tomato Energy supplies electricity to 12,000 homes in the UK, offering a range of flexible tariffs and even a scheme which sees solar panels installed on houses at no up-front cost.

However, it appears that the company has found themselves in financial difficulties after racking up £3million in debts.

Back in April, this debt caused the energy regulator Ofgem to ban the company from taking on new customers until it was in a better position.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, Ofgem threatened Tomato Energy with a £1.5million fine.

In the wake of this news, the energy supplier has now filed for an administrator to take the reins.

The front page of Tomato Energy’s website.

Normally, a company has arouns 10 days to decide the fate of the business before it enters administration.

The Sun revealed that Tomato Energy filed the notice 11 days ago.

Ofgem reassured customers that even if a supplier goes bust, people won’t find themselves cut off.

Customers get automatically switched to a new supplier which they are never locked into and can change whenever.

Tomato Energy was founded in 2015 and is based in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Last month, Ofgem gave the company a three month warning, preventing it from taking on new customers.

In a statement, Ofgem said: “We will take robust action to protect consumers if we see evidence that energy companies may be failing to comply with our rules.”

After this, Tomato Energy released their own statement which said: “The Ofgem order is a Provisional Order that we are fully aware of and have over the last few months actively been working with and in conversations with Ofgem to alleviate their concerns.

“We aim to continue to work with Ofgem to satisfy their concerns and address all outstanding issues, as we remain fully committed to support our customers and continue our business. “