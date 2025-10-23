Search icon

News

23rd Oct 2025

Energy supplier with thousands of customers could go into administration within days

Harry Warner

They’ve stopped accepting registrations

A UK energy supplier with thousands of customers is facing collapse and could go into administration within a matter of days.

Energy supplier Tomato Energy has stopped accepting sign-ups, as per their website, and is facing operational difficulties, as reported by The Sun.

Tomato Energy supplies electricity to 12,000 homes in the UK, offering a range of flexible tariffs and even a scheme which sees solar panels installed on houses at no up-front cost.

However, it appears that the company has found themselves in financial difficulties after racking up £3million in debts.

Back in April, this debt caused the energy regulator Ofgem to ban the company from taking on new customers until it was in a better position.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, Ofgem threatened Tomato Energy with a £1.5million fine.

In the wake of this news, the energy supplier has now filed for an administrator to take the reins.

The front page of Tomato Energy’s website.

Normally, a company has arouns 10 days to decide the fate of the business before it enters administration.

The Sun revealed that Tomato Energy filed the notice 11 days ago.

Ofgem reassured customers that even if a supplier goes bust, people won’t find themselves cut off.

Customers get automatically switched to a new supplier which they are never locked into and can change whenever.

Tomato Energy was founded in 2015 and is based in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Last month, Ofgem gave the company a three month warning, preventing it from taking on new customers.

In a statement, Ofgem said: “We will take robust action to protect consumers if we see evidence that energy companies may be failing to comply with our rules.”

After this, Tomato Energy released their own statement which said: “The Ofgem order is a Provisional Order that we are fully aware of and have over the last few months actively been working with and in conversations with Ofgem to alleviate their concerns.

“We aim to continue to work with Ofgem to satisfy their concerns and address all outstanding issues, as we remain fully committed to support our customers and continue our business. “

Topics:

electricity,Energy,News,Ofgem,Tomato Energy,UK,utilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

digital id

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

By Joseph Loftus

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

Baby

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

By Her.ie

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

By Joseph Loftus

Here’s what will happen if you refuse conscription in the UK if WW3 kicks off

Britain

Here’s what will happen if you refuse conscription in the UK if WW3 kicks off

By Sammi Minion

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Joseph Loftus

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

Europa League

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

By Charlie Herbert

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

Baby

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

By Her.ie

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

Florian Wirtz

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 69

By Stephen Porzio

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories