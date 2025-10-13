Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

All 20 hostages believed to still be alive have been released

There have been emotional scenes this morning as families have been reunited after those taken hostage by Hamas have been released.

Omri Miran, 48, is one of the hostages who was freed after being abducted from his home at Nahal Oz on 7 October.

Miran has returned home to his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, and their two kids, four-year-old Roni and two-year-old Alma.

IDF

Palestinians are also expected to be reunited with loved ones today.

Muhammad Hasan Saeed Dawood, 50, spoke to the BBC and said he was picking up his son from Nasser Hospital, who he says was arrested at an Israeli checkpoint.

“This is a very beautiful feeling – happy, a day of joy,” he says.

“We call it a national holiday, that our detainees are being released despite the cost of the war, the martyrs, the injured, and the destruction in Gaza.”

US President Donald Trump is in Israel and is due to speak in parliament there, before heading to Egypt for a summit with world leaders.

After landing in Tel Aviv, the President told press that he would like to visit Gaza.

“I know it so well without visiting,” he said. “I’d like to do it, I’d like to put my feet on it at least.”

“But I think it’s going to be a great miracle over the coming decades. If you go too fast, it’s not going to be good. You have to go at the right speed, you can’t go too fast.”

It comes after Trump declared the “war is over”, telling the BBC that “everybody is happy, and I think it’s going to stay that way”.

“I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace,” he added.

The war began after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, which saw 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage.

Israel has since killed 67,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.