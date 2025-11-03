Search icon

News

03rd Nov 2025

Major incident declared as train derails in Cumbria with emergency services at the scene

JOE

BREAKING

Paramedics have been called to the scene of a train derailment in Cumbria.

North West Ambulance Service says “resources” were dispatched to the scene and that it is “currently assessing the situation”.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” they added.

Other emergency services are also at the scene.

The incident occurred at Shap, and major disruption is expected between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says a major incident has been declared, but “there are no reported injuries”.

She told LBC Radio: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so.

“I know that a major incident has been stood up. There are no reported injuries.

“We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.

“I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company and the railway accident investigation branch.”

National Rail said in a statement: “Major disruption between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day.

“A derailed train between Penrith and Oxenholme means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled.”

Topics:

cumbria,Trains

RELATED ARTICLES

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

Railways

Major UK rail provider scraps peak time fares

By Nina McLaughlin

Train tickets could be set to rise even higher than first thought – Here’s how much

News

Train tickets could be set to rise even higher than first thought – Here’s how much

By Harry Warner

London-bound train crashes into van on level-crossing as fire and smoke billow into air

News

London-bound train crashes into van on level-crossing as fire and smoke billow into air

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories