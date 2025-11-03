Major incident declared as train derails in Cumbria with emergency services at the scene

BREAKING

Paramedics have been called to the scene of a train derailment in Cumbria.

North West Ambulance Service says “resources” were dispatched to the scene and that it is “currently assessing the situation”.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” they added.

Other emergency services are also at the scene.

The incident occurred at Shap, and major disruption is expected between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says a major incident has been declared, but “there are no reported injuries”.

She told LBC Radio: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so.

“I know that a major incident has been stood up. There are no reported injuries.

“We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.

“I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company and the railway accident investigation branch.”

National Rail said in a statement: “Major disruption between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day.

“A derailed train between Penrith and Oxenholme means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled.”