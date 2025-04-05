Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

The legendary singer has two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton John has revealed that he “can’t see the telly” or “watch his sons play rugby” due to an eye infection that he got last summer.

In September, he wrote in an Instagram post of a “severe” infection that had left him with “only limited vision” in one eye, adding that his recovery would “take time”.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer.

“It has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.

“I haven’t been able to see anything since last July.”

The 78-year-old added that his condition does make him “emotional.”

He said: “But you have to get used to it, because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [his left eye].

“So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Friday will see the release of his latest album with US musician Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels?

They worked with producer Andrew Watt and Elton John’s long-term songwriting partner Bernie Taupin on the album.

He admitted that they “didn’t all agree”, adding that he became “frustrated” when they stood up to him.

He added: “If I want to make a great album aged 76 or 77 I’ve got to be told and they put up with my little foibles, which were really about anxiety, self-doubt and not feeling very well at the time.

“I was tired so I thought, I’m going to abandon this.

“The problem was three other people were involved and I knew that if I walked away from it I would hate myself for the rest of my life.”