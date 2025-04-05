Search icon

News

05th Apr 2025

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Sean Crosbie

The legendary singer has two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton John has revealed that he “can’t see the telly” or “watch his sons play rugby” due to an eye infection that he got last summer.

In September, he wrote in an Instagram post of a “severe” infection that had left him with “only limited vision” in one eye, adding that his recovery would “take time”.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer.

“It has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.

“I haven’t been able to see anything since last July.”

The 78-year-old added that his condition does make him “emotional.”

He said: “But you have to get used to it, because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [his left eye].

“So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Friday will see the release of his latest album with US musician Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels?

They worked with producer Andrew Watt and Elton John’s long-term songwriting partner Bernie Taupin on the album.

He admitted that they “didn’t all agree”, adding that he became “frustrated” when they stood up to him.

He added: “If I want to make a great album aged 76 or 77 I’ve got to be told and they put up with my little foibles, which were really about anxiety, self-doubt and not feeling very well at the time.

“I was tired so I thought, I’m going to abandon this.

“The problem was three other people were involved and I knew that if I walked away from it I would hate myself for the rest of my life.”

Topics:

Elton John

RELATED ARTICLES

Elton John says he ‘might not have long left’ after emotional admission

Elton John

Elton John says he ‘might not have long left’ after emotional admission

By Harry Warner

Elton John says he ‘might not have long left’ after emotional admission

Elton John

Elton John says he ‘might not have long left’ after emotional admission

By Harry Warner

Elton John lists all of the organs he’s had removed

Elton John

Elton John lists all of the organs he’s had removed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

By JOE

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

Chicken

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories