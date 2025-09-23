Search icon

23rd Sep 2025

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

Harry Warner

Three separate investigations had been opened.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has been accused of child sexual abuse, as per an investigation by The Times.

Elon has had a complicated relationship with his father, being estranged for sometime following accusations of child sex abuse.

The Times reported that relatives have repeatedly contacted Elon for help with the Space X owner occasionally taking “action to intercede”, according to personal letters, emails and interviews with family members, The Times found.

The accusations against Errol Musk, 79, relate to five of his seven children and stepchildren.

The allegations are said to have happened in South Africa and California, as per police and court records, personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members.

The first accusation stems from 1993 when Musk’s stepdaughter, who was 4-years-old at the time, told relatives he had touched her at the family house.

She then claimed that a decade later she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear.

Other family members have accused Errol Musk of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson with the latest accusation happening in 2023 when family members and a social worker attempted to intervene after his 5-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks.

Police and court records show three separate investigations were opened.

Two of the inquiries ended while it is unsure what happened to the third.

A letter viewed by The Times saw a family member write a five-page letter to Elon, asking him for help.

The letter read: “We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer.”

It is unsure if Elon read the letter.

The step-daughter he alleged to have been abused when 4-years-old, said she later had a child with Errol in her 20s.

Elon has provided financial support for a former stepmother and two half sisters, as well as sent monthly payments to his former stepsister.

The Times says he once attempted to keep his step family and half siblings in California to be away from Errol.

Elon was not involved in police investigations in South Africa.

In response to The Times, Errol Musk replied that “the reports are false and nonsense in the extreme.”

He said that the accusations were concocted by family members who were “putting the children up to say false things” and that they were trying to get money from Elon Musk.

In 2017, Musk told Rolling Stone magazine that his father had done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.”

