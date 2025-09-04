Search icon

04th Sep 2025

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

JOE

She cut ties with her billionaire father in 2022.

Elon Musk’s daughter said she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich.

Vivian Willson has similarities to other 21-year-olds, such as her love for RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Hunger Games; however, her father just happens to be the richest man in the world.

In 2022, Vivian essentially cut ties with her father when she petitioned for a name and gender change.

Her request for a gender change was approved, and she was issued a new birth certificate reading Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Shockingly, Musk was originally supportive of his daughter’s transition, writing on X at the time: “I think it is important to defend her right to privacy.”

However, in 2024 he publicly deadnamed and denounced Vivian online, saying she was ‘killed by the woke mind virus.’

The 21-year-old model hit back: “Last time I checked, I am indeed not dead.”

She has now spoken publicly about her father for the first time since their fallout, telling the press that she doesn’t want to be like her father and be ‘superrich’.

Speaking to The Cut, she said: “College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance.

“People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

Despite her father’s net worth of about £310,595,444,918, Vivian said she doesn’t desire that kind of wealth.

“I don’t have a desire to be superrich. I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

Following Musk’s intro to politics via US President Donald Trump, all of his family and children have gained unwanted attention.

Vivian in particular was the subject of abuse from the far-right; however, she has said she’s been getting more support than hate.

“I get a lot of hate posts about me. But what the f*ck am I supposed to do about that? I don’t really have a choice other than to build a bridge and get over it,” she commented.

