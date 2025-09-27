Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in new Epstein files

The files were released on Saturday

Newly released files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include the names of Duke of York Prince Andrew and former Trump ally Elon Musk.

The files were turned over to the US Congress House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate.

They indicate that South African billionaire and Tesla owner Musk was invited to visit Epstein’s infamous island in December of 2014.

It is currently unclear whether Musk accepted the invitation and attended the island.

The files relating to Andrew Windsor include a manifest for a flight from New Jersey to Florida in May of 2000 on which the prince is named as one of the passengers.

Neither case is a new allegation; Musk has been questioned in the past about his relationship with Epstein, and the 54-year-old has always said he rejected the invitation to attend the island.

Prince Andrew has always denied all wrongdoing. He was subject to a high profile civil case by Virginia Giuffre who accused the Royal Family member of sexually assaulting her on Epstein’s island.

The case ended in a settlement of an undisclosed amount, and Prince Andrew made no admission of guilt.

Aside from Elon Musk and and Prince Andrew, the files also name internet entrepreneur Peter Thiel and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Thiel also has connections to Trump, and was a donor for his campaign to run for president in 2016.

All of the released Epstein files are being done posthumously following the death of the disgraced financier in 2019.

The spokesperson for the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has urged the US Attorney General to release further files.

They said: “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world.

“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”