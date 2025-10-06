EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been charged by the Football Association for improper conduct.

The 58-year-old gaffer was given his marching orders by the referee for kicking the ball into the stand, which then hit a fan.

Speaking only last week Wilder spoke out on the ban he received: “If I approached the referee at half-time and had a right pop at him, if I picked the ball out my hands and booted it at him or at the fourth official, then I would expect the necessary punishment and I won’t appeal.

“But I will appeal because, as you’ve seen, I’ve nonchalantly knocked it back – it’s got a bit of a flier on it.

“I’ve gone straight into the stand, I’ve apologised to the guy, everything’s all sorted and I’ve turned around and got a red card put in my face.”

Wilder previously stated that he would appeal any ban given, speaking to BBC Sheffield.

He has until Wednesday, 8 October to respond to the charge.