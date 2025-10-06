Search icon

06th Oct 2025

EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

JOE

The English gaffer has been charged with improper conduct by The Football Association.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been charged by the Football Association for improper conduct.

The 58-year-old gaffer was given his marching orders by the referee for kicking the ball into the stand, which then hit a fan.

Speaking only last week Wilder spoke out on the ban he received: “If I approached the referee at half-time and had a right pop at him, if I picked the ball out my hands and booted it at him or at the fourth official, then I would expect the necessary punishment and I won’t appeal.

“But I will appeal because, as you’ve seen, I’ve nonchalantly knocked it back – it’s got a bit of a flier on it.

“I’ve gone straight into the stand, I’ve apologised to the guy, everything’s all sorted and I’ve turned around and got a red card put in my face.”

Wilder previously stated that he would appeal any ban given, speaking to BBC Sheffield.

He has until Wednesday, 8 October to respond to the charge.

