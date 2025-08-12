EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

The incident took place days before he was due to fly back to the UK

An EasyJet pilot has been suspended from his position after allegedly walking around a Cape Verde hotel while drunk and naked.

The captain had been due to fly back from West Africa to London Gatwick just 36 hours after the alleged indecent exposure occurred, but a replacement pilot had to be found.

The pilot has not yet been named.

After drinking alcohol at the five-star Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa well into the early hours of the morning, the pilot is alleged to have taken off all of his clothes and walked into the hotel’s reception.

He also walked through an enclosed bar area as well as the hotel’s gym and spa while naked.

The story was first broken by The Sun newspaper.

They spoke with an EasyJet source who told them: “This was breathtakingly unprofessional behaviour from the pilot. It was the height of stupidity. His career with easyJet is doomed.

“EasyJet managers couldn’t believe what they were being told but took immediate action after complaints were raised at the highest level.

“Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls.

“We all make mistakes but the level of stupidity on display here by a veteran captain beggars belief.

“The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol. He was so drunk that you wouldn’t have put him in charge of a toy aeroplane, never mind the real thing with hundreds of passengers.”

The airline has confirmed one of their pilots has been “immediately stood down.”

They have also launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “As soon as we were made aware the pilot was immediately stood down from duty, in line with our procedures, pending an investigation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”