Search icon

News

19th Jun 2024

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Charlie Herbert

It could land you with a £1,000 fine

The DVLA (Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency) is warning drivers in the UK to check their driving licenses if they passed their test before 2015.

Motorists are being urged to check their licenses haven’t expired, as licenses run out every 10 years.

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, more than two million people have an out-of-date driving licence, and are at risk of being hit with a hefty fine.

So, anyone who got their last license before 2015 is at risk of getting caught and fined for driving with an expired licence.

The ID must be renewed every 10 years so that the photo is a true likeness of the driver.

Failing to return an expired licence to the DVLA is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

The expiry date on your license is displayed in section 4b on the front of the card.

It costs just £14 to renew your license online, with applications for a new license usually processed within five days. Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at WeBuyAnyCar said: “To drive anywhere legally, you must hold a valid driving licence which has the most up to date and correct details of your name, date of birth and full address. If you know your license is about to expire, or your personal details have changed, it’s crucial you update your licence.

“If drivers don’t have a valid licence, the DVLA warn you could be fined £1,000 and even risk having your vehicle seized. This will be a much heavier price to pay than the cost of updating your licence which starts from £14.”

It’s not just current drivers who should make sure their license is in date, with Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation saying: “There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.

“They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.”

Related links:

Topics:

Driving,driving licence,DVLA

RELATED ARTICLES

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By Nina McLaughlin

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

Court

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

By Ryan Price

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Accident

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

By Ryan Price

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

By Nina McLaughlin

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

By Joseph Loftus

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

Business

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

By Charlie Herbert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Accident

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

By Nina McLaughlin

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

By Joseph Loftus

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

Business

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

By Charlie Herbert

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

Family

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories