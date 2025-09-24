Drones strike Gaza-bound vessel with Greta Thunberg on board

The flotilla has already been targeted by drones twice before

Several boats of the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, also carrying Greta Thunberg, have been attacked by drones.

Footage circulating on social media shows multiple explosions targeting the vessels, carrying humanitarian aid, which are currently situated near Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement: “Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from several boats.”

“We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated.”

Reports from those on board the vessels suggest that flash-bang grenades have been deployed as well as chemical sprays, per Metro.

Up until now, no one has been injured in the attack.

Flotilla member and German human rights activist, Yasemin Acar, shared a video on her Instagram saying that the five vessels had been attacked.

She goes on to stress that the flotilla is solely transporting humanitarian aid, adding: “We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone.

“It is Israel who is killing thousands of people (and) starving the population.”

In an earlier video, Acar said that ’15 to 16 drones’ had been spotted.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver the much-needed aid to the territory.

It currently numbers 51 vessels, most of which are situated off the Greek island of Crete.

The flotilla had already been targeted by drones twice before in Tunisia, where its boat had been anchored before resuming its voyage towards Gaza.

The mission is the largest effort of its kind, aiming to reach Gaza, home to 2.4 million Palestinians living under an Israeli-imposed blockade.

Israel has been known for intercepting Gaza-bound ships, seizing the vessels and deporting those on board.