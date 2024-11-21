Drivers face fine if they leave engine running to defrost windscreen

Use the de-icer and scraper instead

We’ve all been there. You’re running late one winter’s morning, you get in your car and then remember you’ve got to wait another five minutes for your windscreen to defrost.

However it turns out that if you leave your car engine running as you do this, you could end up being hit in the pocket.

Drivers could face fines of up to £40 for leaving their car engine idling to defrost the windscreen.

This enforces Rule 123 of the Highway Code, which states: “You must not leave a vehicle’s engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road.”