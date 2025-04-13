Months of sobriety won’t undo the damage.

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage, that is according to a study from Johns Hopkins.

The study shows just how long the effects can last, even after months of sobriety.

Using rats, researchers had the crazy task of getting rats drunk to get their results.

The rats weren’t enjoying a few spritz’s in the sun, the researchers exposed them to an excessive amount of alcohol vapor, before they were left to sober up for nearly three months.

The rats were then tested in which they had to press one of two levers to get a sugary treat.

The reward levels were switched up by the researchers, making it more of a memory and strategy game.

Low and behold, the rats who had consumed the most alcohol struggled the most.

The findings of the study suggests that alcohol can leave you with brain fog long after consumption.

Additionally, the long term damage of alcohol affects ones dorsomedial striatum, which is the brain’s decision-making area.

This controls behaviors related to rewards and expectations, as well as being the root of addiction and compulsive behavior.

Exposure of alcohol to this part of the brain explains why so many people relapse after rehab.

The study only applies to male rats, as female rats didn’t seem to be as affected, suggesting alcohol might affect male brains more than female.