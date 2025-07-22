Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

American late night host Stephen Colbert told US President Donald Trump to ‘go f*** yourself’ during a live broadcast last night.

Colbert — the host of CBS’s The Late Show — was responding to a gleeful social post from President Trump who had been celebrating the cancelling of Colbert’s long-term show.

CBS announced that The Late Show would no longer be on TV after the end of May 2026, citing struggling finances.

The broadcast company said they’ve lost $40 million over the last 12-months.

During the last quarter, Colbert brought in 2.4 million viewers which is more than rivals Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon.

The show features interviews with celebrity guests, intermixed with segments on current affairs from Colbert, who is a loud and open critic of Donald Trump.

As a result, it is no surprise that Trump was excited to learn Colbert had lost his platform.

Trump wrote: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

The TV host responded to Trump’s comments in front of a cheering live audience.

After reading out Trump’s post to a chorus of boos, Colbert launched into an attack on Trump saying: “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

“Go f**k yourself!”

Other late show hosts, including The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart have passed on messages of support to Colbert.

Stewart — who gave Colbert his first job in TV back in the 1990s — has suggested that CBS are censoring criticisms of Trump.

The show was cancelled just a week after Colbert had criticised CBS’ parent company Paramount for paying out a $16 million settlement payment to Trump.

Colbert called the payment a “big fat bribe.”