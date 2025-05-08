Donald Trump to announce huge trade agreement with UK

It’s been five weeks since his sky-high tariffs were introduced

Leaders of the UK and US appear to have come to a trade deal agreement.

The latter’s president Donald Trump teased this significant progression on social media yesterday (May 7), writing how a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country” would be imminently announced.

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson revealed the UK’s prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will be making his own announcement later today, concerning a shake of hands on tariffs.

“The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families,” they said, per BBC.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Trump actioned towering tariffs on many of his country’s trading partners last month, which was followed by a 90-day freeze on levies.

As a result, the various governments have spent the past five weeks toing and froing with Washington ahead of the next deal deadline.

A 10% global tariff remains, which included the UK, although Trump’s administration did not demand the higher “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on other nations.

Reports suggest Washington is also closing in on new trade deals with India and Israel, while the likes of Vietnam, Japan and South Korea are still locked in negotiations.

This week also marks the start of talks between the US and China’s chief trading officials after the former hiked up China’s tariffs to 125% – Trump’s justification being that his nation had been “ripped off” for decades by its fellow economic giant.

China’s vice premier He Lifeng is set to attend the talks in Switzerland tomorrow (May 9), while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will represent Washington at the meeting.