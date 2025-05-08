Search icon

News

08th May 2025

Donald Trump to announce huge trade agreement with UK

Dan Seddon

It’s been five weeks since his sky-high tariffs were introduced

Leaders of the UK and US appear to have come to a trade deal agreement.

The latter’s president Donald Trump teased this significant progression on social media yesterday (May 7), writing how a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country” would be imminently announced.

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson revealed the UK’s prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will be making his own announcement later today, concerning a shake of hands on tariffs.

“The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families,” they said, per BBC.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Trump actioned towering tariffs on many of his country’s trading partners last month, which was followed by a 90-day freeze on levies.

As a result, the various governments have spent the past five weeks toing and froing with Washington ahead of the next deal deadline.

A 10% global tariff remains, which included the UK, although Trump’s administration did not demand the higher “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on other nations.

Reports suggest Washington is also closing in on new trade deals with India and Israel, while the likes of Vietnam, Japan and South Korea are still locked in negotiations.

This week also marks the start of talks between the US and China’s chief trading officials after the former hiked up China’s tariffs to 125% – Trump’s justification being that his nation had been “ripped off” for decades by its fellow economic giant.

China’s vice premier He Lifeng is set to attend the talks in Switzerland tomorrow (May 9), while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will represent Washington at the meeting.

Topics:

America,Donald Trump,keir starmer,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

America

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

By Dan Seddon

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

Flags

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

By Ava Keady

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Asda

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

By Dan Seddon

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Health

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

By Stephen Hurrell

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

Burgers

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

By Dan Seddon

Fiji rugby star dies in road accident aged 30

Fiji

Fiji rugby star dies in road accident aged 30

By SportsJOE

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

By Ava Keady

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

By Jacob Entwistle

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

By JOE

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

Football

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

Affiliate

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

By Stephen Porzio

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Asda

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

By Dan Seddon

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

BBC

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Health

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

By Stephen Hurrell

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories