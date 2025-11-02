Donald Trump threatens to take military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.”

Donald Trump has threatened to launch military action in Nigeria over the “mass slaughter” of Christians.

The President took to Truth Social to issue a warning to the Nigerian government, and claimed that he has told US Department of War to “prepare for possible action”.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!

“WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

It comes a day after he claimed that “thousands of Christians” were being killed by “radical Islamists”, adding that Nigeria had been added to the ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ list.

Trump claimed that 3,100 Christians had been killed in Nigeria, but provided no source or timeframe for the number.

Nigeria joins North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan and China on the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ due to violations of religious freedom.

The Nigerian government has rejected the claims, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying: “The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

Analysts of the situation in Nigeria say that Christians are among those targeted in attacks by armed groups, but that the majority of victims are Muslims.

Around half of Nigeria’s population are Muslim, who mostly live in the north of the country.

Extremist Islamist group Boko Haram are one of the main groups who are cited in warnings from US and international governments.