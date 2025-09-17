Donald Trump slammed for breaking royal protocol within seconds of meeting King Charles

Trump met with the King today

Donald Trump is currently in the UK as part of an unprecedented second state visit where he’ll meet with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As when any member of the public meets with a member of the British Royal Family, there are always strict rules and

etiquette Trump is expected to follow.

Despite Donald Trump’s status as the most powerful political figure in the world, he isn’t exempt from royal protocol.

Per official royal etiquette, all those who meet with a monarch are expected to bow.

Men are required to perform a neck bow, while women are expected to curtsy.

Completely aside form those strict rules, Trump instead greeted King Charles with a handshake, before touching the British head of state on the back of the arm in a familiar manner.

During Trump’s first visit to the UK in 2019 he had the pleasure of meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II where he made the critical error of walking directly in front of her, which is also strictly forbidden under royal etiquette.

Today Trump managed to repeat this mistake again, and was seen walking off with a soldier some yards ahead of Charles.

Despite his blunder, the 79-year-old American leader is still set to be treated with a banquet at the royal Windsor palace tomorrow (198 September) before he heads to the Prime Minister’s Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire.

When Trump attended the UK in 2019, an estimated 250,000 showed up to protest his presence and it is expected that even more may show up this time around.

Protestors are unlikely to get a full glimpse of Trump this week though, as the US President doesn’t currently have any scheduled public events while in the UK.