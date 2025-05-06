Search icon

06th May 2025

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

Ava Keady

The Trump administration is in ‘early talks’ with the African state.

Donald Trump is set to send migrants to hotels built by Britain in Rwanda.

It’s been reported that the US President will house those who have been deported in Rwandan hotels which have been paid for by British taxpayers.

The Rwandan Government is thought to be discussing the matter today.

When asked about the scheme, a Rwandan government official said: “Those are details that will be discussed at an appropriate time.”

Under the agreement, Rwanda would join the list of third countries where the Trump administration sends deportees.

The 78-year-old has been criticised for sending migrants to prisons in El Salvador, with some labelling it ‘hell on earth’.

Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said talks between the country and the Trump administration were in the ‘early stages’.

Additionally, Britain’s use of the accommodation was blasted and scrapped by Keir Starmer just days after Labour won last year’s general election.

It was introduced by conservatives, however only four migrants ended up being sent to the African state, all voluntarily.

Starmer axed the deportation plan, with Tories insisting the programme hadn’t began, however, legal clearance from the High Court of Justice and was scheduled for June 14, 2022 – two years before Labour came to power.

The plan had bumps in the road including last-minute interim measure by the European Court of Human Rights.

Labour has diverted funding to a new Border Security Command which is designed to use counter-terror style powers to end people-smuggling gangs.

