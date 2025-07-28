Search icon

28th Jul 2025

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Erin McLaughlin

Keir Starmer cuts off Donald Trump after ‘trade deal should favour Scotland’ remark

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to interrupt US President Donald Trump after he appeared to suggest “all benefits” of a UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland.

At a press conference between Starmer and Trump at the US President’s golf course in Ayrshire, Trump was asked about the UK-US trade deal and the potential benefits for Scotland.

“Because of your love of Scotland, is there a better trade deal to be done for Scottish businesses like whisky?” a journalist asked the President.

Trump responded: “Well, I assume when we do our trade deal overall, a lot of it comes to Scotland.”

He quickly added: “I hope maybe all of it should go to Scotland.”

The Prime Minister interrupted Trump, saying: “It’s a very good deal for the whole United Kingdom and we have already achieved great things on the deal and we’ll achieve even more as we work together.”

This is not the first time the press has asked the US President about the trade deal and its impact on Scotland. He was also asked just before the meeting with Starmer, which led him to claim he has “great love” for the country and that he wishes for Scotland to “thrive”, per The National.

Trump pointed to the fact that his mother would return to Scotland “once a year” for a visit. Mary Anne, Trump’s mother, was born in Scotland.

Trump went on to explain: “So yeah, it gives me a feeling, you know it’s different, you go to another country, you have no relationship to it … but it’s different when your mother was born here.”

When probed on whether that could mean a different deal for local Scottish products such as whisky, Trump added: “I was very particular, this is a part of the world I want to see thrive. It’s going to thrive.”

The US President is currently on his five-day private trip to Scotland.

Trump and Starmer are set to travel together for a further private engagement in Aberdeen.

