Search icon

News

02nd May 2025

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Sean Crosbie

His words come ahead of Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in Russia.

Donald Trump has claimed that “no one did more” than the USA to win World War Two.

In his latest post to his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President said that “nobody was close” to America when it came to “strength, bravery, or military brilliance,”, in both WW1 and WW2.

He also claimed that America “never celebrates” their victories due to the fact that they “don’t have leaders anymore”.

The full statement read: “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II.

“I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders  anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Victory Day is observed in Russia on May 9 every year to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis in WW2.

Russia recently declared a 72-hour ceasefire to their ongoing conflict with Ukraine to mark Victory Day.

Topics:

Donald Trump,Vladimir Putin

RELATED ARTICLES

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Russia

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump says he’d ‘like to be pope’ ahead of delusional 100 days rally

America

Donald Trump says he’d ‘like to be pope’ ahead of delusional 100 days rally

By Charlie Herbert

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

IKEA

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

David Harbour

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories