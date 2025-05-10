Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”

Pakistan have confirmed the news

Donald Trump has said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following a “long night of talks”.

The news was announced by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social where he wrote: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Only minutes later the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar confirmed the news.

He said: “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

The news comes after reports this morning of Pakistan retaliating to India with strikes on airbases in India.

The conflict came broke out three days ago after much tension regarding the shared Kashmir region led to India striking Pakistani sovereing territory.

Despite Trump’s post, it is not yet known what role he had in bringing about a ceasefire.