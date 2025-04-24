Search icon

24th Apr 2025

Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without trials

Ava Keady

The administration have been accused of disobeying the constitution.

Donald Trump has said he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without a fair trial.

Only last week the Trump administration was accused of ‘willfully disobeying’ the constitution, and now, the president claimed he can strip people off their right to a fair trial.

The US Constitution states that in the country, every person is given the right to a fair trial, whether they be a citizen, on a visa, or in the country illegally.

US District Judge James E Boasberg has said that the administration violated direct orders to turn around planes which were carrying deportees to El Salvador.

The Trump administration has denied any violation, stating that the judges order didn’t include a turnaround directive.

They also claimed that the planes had already left the US before the order was received.

However, when asked this week by a reporter if he was pleased with the rate of deportations, the US President responded: “You can’t have a trial for all of these people.

“Look, we are getting some very bad people, killers, murderers, drug dealers, really bad people, the mentally ill, the mentally insane, they emptied out insane asylums into our country, we’re getting them out.”

He added: “And a judge can’t say: ‘No, you have to have a trial.’

“No, we are going to have a very dangerous country if we are not allowed to do what we are entitled to do.”

Speaking to Metro, Historian and propaganda analyst Ian Garner said these claims are creating a ‘highly authoritarian’ America.

“What Trump is doing here is creating something that is highly authoritarian – that is, a judicial system that functions only on a performative level.

“Look at the show trials of the 1930s for examples of that sort of behaviour. But there is a strange sense here in which I think Trump is creating this world in which the law doesn’t matter at all. And in traditional authoritarian countries, the judicial system exists purely to perform something.”

Garner continued: “Trump is saying, “Well, we can’t do that.” And so you have this strange contradiction between traditional authoritarianism, which has a very strong state and a strong judicial system, albeit corrupted.”

Additionally, Garner explained that this ‘strange contradiction’ will lead Trump and his supporters to ask a difficult question: “What is the point of a government at all if it can’t perform basic functions like a fair trial?”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said those facing deportation must be given a chance to contest the order.

