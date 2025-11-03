Search icon

News

03rd Nov 2025

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

Sammi Minion

Andrew Windsor was stripped of his titles on Thursday

Donald Trump has said he feels “badly” because of the controversy surrounding the British Royal Family over alleged connections between the former Duke of York and disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday and was asked about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The US President said: “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.

“That’s been a tragic situation. It’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.”

Andrew, who is brother to King Charles, lost his titles on Thursday (30 October) over alleged links to a victim of Jeffrey Epstein named Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre previously accused Andrew of sexual assault in a 2021 lawsuit.

While the former prince never admitted to any wrongdoing, the case ended with an out of court settlement totalling £12 million.

The family of Virginia Giuffre praised the Royal Family’s decision.

They said: “An ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

The extended pressure on Andrew has come after a new book by Virginia Giuffre was published posthumously last month.

It alleges that Giuffre and Andrew had sex three times, after she was trafficked by Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight Andrew claimed he cut off all contact with Epstein in 2010. Emails released since have suggested they stayed in contact much longer, until at least 2011.

Following the latest allegations, Andrew is now facing mounting pressure to appear before a powerful US Congressional committee.

Several members of the committee are reported to have invited Andrew to come and give evidence, and have suggested it could be an opportunity to clear his name.

Topics:

News,Royal Family,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Rachel Reeves eyes doubling council tax for a million homes across the UK

budget

Rachel Reeves eyes doubling council tax for a million homes across the UK

By Sammi Minion

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

News

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

By Harry Warner

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

Bournemouth

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories