Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Greta Thunberg has since clapped back

Greta Thunberg was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israeli forces intercepted and blocked from reaching the Gaza Strip last week.

Following all the media attention Greta’s detainment and deportation received, the US President said the activist (22) “needs to see a doctor” whilst speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (October 6).

A reporter had asked Trump his thoughts on Israel arresting and deporting activists, including Greta, who were travelling to Gaza in hopes of delivering humanitarian aid.

President Trump interrupted the reporter to say: “Well, she’s just a troublemaker,” per LBC.

He continued: “She’s no longer into the environment, now she’s into this. She’s a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem.

“I think she should see a doctor. She needs anger… if you ever watch her…she’s a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy. No, you can have her. You can have her. She’s just a troublemaker.”

Greta Thunberg responded to Trump’s comments in a video, which she posted on her Instagram: “I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.

“To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems’ since, judging by your impressive track record, you seem to be suffering from them too.”

The quarrel between Trump and Thunberg follows the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla trying to break Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza.

The last boat of the fleet, the Marinette, had been trailing behind the other vessels and was still on its course to Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after Israeli troops intercepted and stormed 41 other vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining the activists on board only to deport them later.

The interception of the flotilla unleashed large-scale demonstrations worldwide as well as large gatherings at airports to welcome the deportees.

Multiple activists who were released in the last few days have since given testimonies on alleged mistreatment by Israeli authorities.

