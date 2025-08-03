Search icon

News

03rd Aug 2025

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’

Ava Keady

Another one, thank you.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’.

The 79-year-old who promised to be a peacemkaer has been tipped for the award by three different countries including Pakistan, Israel and most recently, Cambodia.

This comes in the wake of conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, which has killed 45 people.

The US president called on Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai to cool things down before a ceasefire was agreed two days later.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol extended his gratitude to Trump for intervening, saying he deserved to be nominated for the medal.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said her boss was the one who made it happen.

She wrote on social media: “Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!”

This nomination follows that of Benjamin Netanyahu who gave Trump a glowing recommendation last month.

The Israeli Prime Minister gave his nomination following Trump’s intervention in their conflict with Iran, when B-2 bombers struck a trio of Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

While Pakistan said they had decided to formally recommend the Commander-in-Chief as Trump ensured Pakistan kept up a ceasefire with India.

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation,” the south Asian nation’s Government said.

The US President was in line to secure four nominations; however, a high-ranking Ukrainian politician withdrew his nomination earlier this year over fears the Republican would never stop Russia’s war against Kyiv.

Topics:

cambodia,Israel,Nobel Peace Prize,Pakistan,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

Ice

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

By Bill Curtis

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

Beyonce

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

EU

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

By Erin McLaughlin

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

London

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

By Harry Warner

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

BBC

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

By Ava Keady

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Aviation

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

By Harry Warner

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

live25

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

By Ava Keady

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

News

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

By Harry Warner

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

EU

Half of Brits believe there should be another EU referendum in the next five years

By Erin McLaughlin

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

London

Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium gig, police say

By Harry Warner

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

BBC

BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

By Ava Keady

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Aviation

Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

By Harry Warner

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

live25

Noel Gallagher hits back at Oasis fans after boos ring out at Wembley

By Ava Keady

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

man utd

Ruben Amorim reveals bizarre messages from Jim Ratcliffe in revealing interview

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

News

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

By Harry Warner

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is building miniature staircases to help cats escape its canals

By Ava Keady

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

News

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

By Harry Warner

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

influencers

Influencer threatens to go on strike and says she ‘needs more rights’

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

Affiliate

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories