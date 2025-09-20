Search icon

20th Sep 2025

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after Estonia airspace incursion

Harry Warner

“Could be big trouble.”

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russia after three fighter jets flew into NATO airspace in an ‘unprecedented’ incursion.

The incident occurred yesterday morning (19 September) when Putin sent three fighter jets into Estonia’s airspace this morning without permission from the NATO member’s airspace.

The aircrafts reportedly spent 12 minutes in the airspace, flying over the Vaindloo Island area.

The jets didn’t have two-way radio communications with local air traffic controllers and their transponders were turned off.

Estonian officials blasted the Russian government for the violation, labelling the incursion ‘unprecedentedly brutal’.

ERR has reported that Estonian Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, said Russian diplomats were summoned following the shocking escalation.

Tsahkna stated: “Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which in itself is unacceptable, but today’s violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen.

“Russia’s increasing border testing and aggression must be met with rapid reinforcement of political and economic pressure.”

In response to this incursion, US President Donald Trump has hit back hard at Russia saying there “could be big trouble.”

Speaking late last night, Donald Trump warned Russia after their violation of Estonia, saying that he was “going to have a look”.

“They’re going to be briefing me in a short while, so I’ll let you know about it tonight or tomorrow,” he said.

Asked for his take on the situation, Trump said: “Well, I don’t love it. I don’t love it when that happens. Could be big trouble.”

Estonia have also formally requested a NATO Article 4 consultation over Russia’s violation of its airspace.

A spokesperson for NATO said the Russian jets ‘violated Estonian airspace’ and ‘NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft’.

“This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond.”

The Kremlin continues to taunt NATO member states through a series of aggressive acts.

Russian drones were shot down in Polish airspace last Wednesday, another incursion into NATO territory.

On Sunday, Romania said a drone breached its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Additionally, the UK government added new sanctions on Russia following the violations.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper commented: “The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace.

“The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK’s security – an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change. International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the latest incident commented: “We will respond to every provocation with determination while investing in a stronger Eastern flank.”

She added that ‘as threats escalate, so too will our pressure,’ before calling on European leaders to approve a new round of sanctions that would ban Russian liquified natural gas.

