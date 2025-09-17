Donald Trump floored by Kate Middleton as he makes three-word remark

The US President gave Kate Middleton quite a flattering remark.

Donald Trump is currently in the UK as part of an unprecedented second state visit where he’ll meet with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the first to greet the US President when he touched down at Windsor today (September 17).

A lip reader has since revealed what Trump said to Kate moments after disembarking his helicopter.

After landing at Windsor with his wife, Melania Trump, the US President gave Kate Middleton quite a flattering remark.

Expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman analysed the footage showing Trump and Melania greeting the royals after disembarking the Marine One aircraft, and according to him, President Trump didn’t shy away from complementing the royals, the Princess of Wales in particular.

Trump reportedly told Kate: “You’re so beautiful,” per the Mirror.

After greeting William and Kate, Trump was later also welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla while a royal salute was fired on the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

Following a guard of honour, Charles and Trump were seen being amicable with one another, with Trump saying “thanks very much” various times, according to Freeman.

King Charles and Trump shared a coach during a carriage procession through the Windsor Estate, while The Queen shared one with Melania.

Trump and his entourage landed on the Windsor estate 20 minutes later than he was expected, touching down at 12.14 pm.