Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

After causing the final to be delayed, Trump seemed to struggle to stay awake for the match

Donald Trump seemed to catch some shut eye during the US Open final, after he caused chaos at the event.

On Sunday evening, Trump made an appearance at the tennis Grand Slam for the first time since 2015. But his presence at the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner caused the match to be delayed by 30 minutes because of extra security checks outside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Even by the time the match got underway at, the stadium was half-full has huge queues persisted outside.

And it seems that the latest showdown between the two best tennis players in the world didn’t capture Trump’s attention much.

At one point during the match, which Alcaraz went on to win in four sets, Trump could be seen with his eyes closed.

Pictures show the 79-year-old appearing to doze off a little bit.

Ahead of Trump’s appearance at Arthur Ashe, broadcasters had been told not to air any negative reaction to the Republican from the New York crowd.

But footage from the stadium shows that Trump was widely booed when he was shown on the big screen.

Some also noticed that he seemed to be less than enthusiastic about Alcaraz winning the men’s title in the end.

The Spaniard had no objections to Trump’s attendance at the final though.

Speaking before the match, he said: “For me, playing in front of him… to be honest, I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it. But I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president into the final.”