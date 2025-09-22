Search icon

22nd Sep 2025

Donald Trump faces backlash for comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

Ava Keady

The US President went slightly off-topic during his speech.

Donald Trump is facing backlash for his comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

While speaking to the packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Mr Trump began his speech, saying: “Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest flights of our times, a giant of his generation, and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot, Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalised, cold-blooded monster, for speaking the truth.”

However, the 79-year-old then proceeded to talk about autism and how they ‘had the answer to autism’.

“Tomorrow we are going to have the biggest medical announcement in the history of the country… I think we have an answer to autism.

“I’ve been bugging everybody over there. Get the answer to autism. How to help children, how to prevent it—biggest priority for families,” continued Mr Trump.

Additionally, while speaking at a founders dinner hosted by the American Cornerstone Institute this past weekend, the president also boasted about the upcoming announcement.

“We’re going to have an announcement on autism on Monday. I think it’s gonna be a very important announcement. I think it’s gonna be one of the most important things that we will do.”

The Washington Post has reported that officials will attempt to link autism to pregnant women taking Tylenol, contrary to medical guidelines that state it is safe during pregnacy, similar to paracetamol.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr previously claimed that a supposed ‘autism epidemic’ is fuelled by ‘environmental toxins’.

Users on X have reacted to the bizarre tangent, with one saying: “This wasn’t a eulogy. It was a campaign teaser. Even in death, it’s still all about him.”

Another commented: “Imagine telling someone a month ago that Trump was gonna announce the cure to autism at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.”

“Why is trump rambling on about autism at this memorial,” said another.

