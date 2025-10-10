Search icon

News

10th Oct 2025

Donald Trump faces backlash after mimicking iconic photo of George W Bush

Nina McLaughlin

“This scene will be remembered by history because of how much it looks like the one with Bush.”

Donald Trump has faced backlash after appearing to mimic the iconic image of George W Bush being informed of the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers.

Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, was pictured speaking into the US President’s ear during a meeting on Wednesday, October 11.

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East,” Trump says after Rubio speaks in his ear.

People online have pointed out the similarities in the image to the one of Bush from 9/11.

The iconic image was taken at a Florida elementary school, as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispered in Bush’s ear: “A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack.”

People have responded to the image, and dubbed it a “forced recreation”.

“Deliberate or not, obviously this scene will be remembered by history because of how much it looks like the one with Bush,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said Trump was a “pathetic show off”, with a third saying the photo was “staged”.

Trump declared a “lasting peace” in the Middle East, and “momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done”.

“We ended the war in Gaza and, really, on a much bigger basis, created peace, and I think it’s going to be a lasting peace,” he said.

“We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday, and getting them is a complicated process.”

The Israeli military says the ceasefire is now in place, as of Friday, October 10.

In a statement released at 12:00 local time (10:00 BST), the IDF said they “began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines”.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to remove any immediate threat,” they added.

Topics:

Donald Trump,George W Bush,Marco Rubio

