Search icon

News

29th Sep 2025

Donald Trump deletes AI video promoting conspiracy theory involving aliens

Sammi Minion

Trump promised a “cure-all bed” for every American citizen

US President Donald Trump has deleted a peculiar video from one of his social media accounts that is said to have made reference to a false “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

The now-deleted video included an AI generated clip of Trump making a bizarre promise to provide all Americans with their own “cure-all” bed.

AI Trump goes on to say: “They’re equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.

“These facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength.”

While meaningless to most viewers, the reference to the “cure-all” bed is actually part of a deep rooted conspiracy theory with links to the controversial far-right QAnon group.

The QAnon are an online group of far right thinkers with a series of complex beliefs, centred around the concept that Donald Trump is leading the fight against a global sex trafficking ring.

A number of supposed QAnon figures were involved in the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021.

Incredibly these “cure-all beds”, or “medbeds” as they’re referred to online, play a sizeable role in one of the QAnon’s online theories.

Some of members of these online communities believe that American scientists have “reverse engineered” alien space crafts to create advanced medical technology.

The nonexistent beds are believed to have the power to regrow limbs and heal diseases.

QAnon members are said to have previously stated that Trump would become the first to make this technology available to all.

The bizarre AI clip is likely to add further weight to those conspiracy theories.

While Trump has taken the option to delete the post, the White House are yet to comment on its meaning.

Topics:

News,Trump,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

News

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

By Harry Warner

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

News

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

By Harry Warner

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

digital id

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

box office

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

By JOE

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

Labour

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

By JOE

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

By JOE

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

By Harry Warner

You could get paid £50k to travel around the world

You could get paid £50k to travel around the world

By JOE

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

autumn budget

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

By Harry Warner

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

box office

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

By JOE

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

Labour

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

By JOE

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

By JOE

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

Affiliate

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

By Harry Warner

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

By Jacob Entwistle

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

You could get paid £50k to travel around the world

You could get paid £50k to travel around the world

By JOE

Ruben Amorim now favourite to be next PL boss sacked as betting turns to three replacement names

Ruben Amorim now favourite to be next PL boss sacked as betting turns to three replacement names

By JOE

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

autumn budget

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

By Harry Warner

Load more stories