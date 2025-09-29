Donald Trump deletes AI video promoting conspiracy theory involving aliens

Trump promised a “cure-all bed” for every American citizen

US President Donald Trump has deleted a peculiar video from one of his social media accounts that is said to have made reference to a false “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

The now-deleted video included an AI generated clip of Trump making a bizarre promise to provide all Americans with their own “cure-all” bed.

AI Trump goes on to say: “They’re equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.

“These facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength.”

While meaningless to most viewers, the reference to the “cure-all” bed is actually part of a deep rooted conspiracy theory with links to the controversial far-right QAnon group.

The QAnon are an online group of far right thinkers with a series of complex beliefs, centred around the concept that Donald Trump is leading the fight against a global sex trafficking ring.

A number of supposed QAnon figures were involved in the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021.

Incredibly these “cure-all beds”, or “medbeds” as they’re referred to online, play a sizeable role in one of the QAnon’s online theories.

Some of members of these online communities believe that American scientists have “reverse engineered” alien space crafts to create advanced medical technology.

The nonexistent beds are believed to have the power to regrow limbs and heal diseases.

QAnon members are said to have previously stated that Trump would become the first to make this technology available to all.

The bizarre AI clip is likely to add further weight to those conspiracy theories.

While Trump has taken the option to delete the post, the White House are yet to comment on its meaning.