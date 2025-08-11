Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

He’s seized control of Washington DC police

Donald Trump has declared a “public safety emergency” in Washington DC as his government vows that “crime in DC is ending and ending today”.

In a press conference held today (11 August), Trump addressed what he perceived as an issue with crime in the city, despite record lows.

The president of the United States has also taken aim at the homeless in the city.

Speaking at the conference, Trump announced he is set to deploy National Guard troops to Washington DC as part of “historic action to rescue our nation’s capital”.

He said that Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department would now come under federal control as he described the murder rate in the city as “higher than” some of the “worst places on earth”.

He added that the troops are being deploying to “re-establish law, order, and public safety”.

Trump talked of “historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

He continued: “This is liberation day in DC and we are going to take our capital back.

“So today we are declaring public safety emergency in the district of Columbia.”

He described the move as a not just about safety but also the “beautification” of the city.

Secretary of defense Pete Hegseth said: “We will work alongside all DC police and federal law enforcement to ensure this city is safe.

“This city is beautiful, and as I always say about President Trump, to the troops, he has their back.

“And my message to the National Guard and federal law enforcement in Washington is we have your back as well. Be tough. Be strong. We’re right behind you.”