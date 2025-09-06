Search icon

06th Sep 2025

Donald Trump asks supporters for donations to ‘help him get to heaven’

Sammi Minion

‘I want to try and get to Heaven’

Donald Trump supporters have been receiving emails that ask them to make financial contributions to help the 47th President get to heaven, per reports in The Independent and Newsweek.

The emails request that supporters make a small donation of just $15 with a subject line that reads “I want to try and get to Heaven.”

The donations were to take part of a self-proclaimed “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ” that would help the Republican leader achieve divinity.

The body of the email is reported to have said: “Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!”

The reference is to the assassination attempt made against Trump’s life while he was making a campaign speech in Pennsylvania last July.

Trump goes on: “But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin’s bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did. SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can’t do it alone.”

These reported email messages aren’t the first time Trump has spoken about the potential difficulty he may face in entering the kingdom of heaven recently.

On August 19th he appeared on the American network show Fox & Friends to discuss the Ukraine war.

The 79-year-old said: “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty — I want to try to get to heaven if possible.”

“I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole, but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Trump’s White House press secretary was later asked about Trump’s fears regarding access to heaven, which she clarified.

Karoline Leavitt said: “I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven — as I hope we all do in this room as well.”

