Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Trump announced the press briefing this morning.

Donald Trump has addressed the nation, and the world, this evening.

The President held the White House press conference at 2pm EST today (7 pm BST).

Before the conference, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt revealed some information relating to the nature of the speech saying: “The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”

BREAKING: US Space Command HQ to move to Alabama.



The city of Huntsville will 'now and forever be known as Rocket City.'https://t.co/TC2ROCL7wW



September 2, 2025

However in actual fact, Trump’s announcement was in regards to the Space Command HQ moving to Alabama.

This will move the US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, or as Trump himself called it in his address: “Rocket City”.

This decision ends a a turf war between Alabama and Colorado who have been both fighting for the US Space Command.

