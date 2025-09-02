Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2025

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Joseph Loftus

Trump announced the press briefing this morning.

Donald Trump has addressed the nation, and the world, this evening.

The President held the White House press conference at 2pm EST today (7 pm BST).

Before the conference, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt revealed some information relating to the nature of the speech saying: “The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”

However in actual fact, Trump’s announcement was in regards to the Space Command HQ moving to Alabama.

This will move the US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, or as Trump himself called it in his address: “Rocket City”.

This decision ends a a turf war between Alabama and Colorado who have been both fighting for the US Space Command.

More to follow.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

Cyberbullying

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

By JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

Cyberbullying

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

By JOE

Ineligible player fielded in Grimsby v Man Utd match with major punishment decided

Football

Ineligible player fielded in Grimsby v Man Utd match with major punishment decided

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories