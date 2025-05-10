Donald Trump accidentally calls Barbie maker Mattel a country

It came while he was discussig tariffs.

Donald Trump accidentally referred to Barbie maker Mattel as a country.

The US President was answering questions from the press about tariffs.

He made the slip-up while saying that tariffs were “misunderstood” by most businesses, referring to Mattel as a country that were thinking about using counter-tariffs.

When asked about Ford and Mattel saying they would raise prices on certain products, Trump replied: “I think they’re just saying that to try and negotiate deals with me.

“Tariffs are the most misunderstood thing in maybe any form of business. Oftentimes, the country picks them up, oftentimes, the company picks it up. The people don’t pick it up.

“And if Ford did that, they wouldn’t sell any cars. And Mattel, they’re the only country I’ve heard that say ‘Well, we’re going to go counter, we’re going to try go some place else.’

“That’s okay, let them go and we’ll put a 100% tariff on their toys and they won’t sell one toy in the United States, and that is their biggest market.”

His words come after the US and UK managed to come to an agreement and make a deal over tariffs on some goods.

Included in the deal is a 10% tariff for a maximum of 100,000 UK cars coming into the USA. This was cut down from 25%.

The 25% tariff on steel and aluminium has been scrapped entirely.