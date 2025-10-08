Search icon

08th Oct 2025

Dolly Parton’s sister says she’s ‘up all night praying’ for singer’s health

Nina McLaughlin

It comes after the 79-year-old postponed her Vegas residency

Dolly Parton’s sister has said she’s ‘up all night praying’ for the singer’s health after it was revealed she is undergoing ‘health challenges’.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida Parton wrote on Facebook.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

However, she ended the message on a positive note.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she wrote.

“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

A spokesperson for the singer told CBS that a statement would be released on Wednesday that “will address everyone’s concerns”.

The ‘Jolene’ singer had been due to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, however she postponed the concerts until September 2026.

Parton said she had been dealing with “health challenges” and needed a “few procedures” and therefore would not have time for rehearsals.

She did not disclose the nature of her health issues, but insisted that she wasn’t stopping performing.

“I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say,” she wrote.

“And don’t worry about me quitting the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

