Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

He claimed an ‘eminent oncologist’ said the jab was a ‘significant factor’ in the King’s illness.

A doctor has told a Reform conference that the Covid jab may have caused the King’s cancer.

Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who was appointed as a senior adviser to the US health secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy, spoke in the Birmingham auditorium, where he left the audience drawing their breaths.

Malhotra set out findings that claimed the vaccine ‘created havoc’ in the human body and said he had been asked to share the research by a doctor who he called ‘one of Britain’s most eminent oncologists’.

“He thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor in the cancer of members of the royal family,” he said.

Malhorta previously had commented: “This isn’t just his opinion many other doctors feel the same way.”

Health secretary, Wes Streeting, and others were quick to condemn the remarks.

“When we are seeing falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it is shockingly irresponsible for Nigel Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies,” said Streeting.

“Farage should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.”

A Cancer Research UK spokesperson commented: “There is no good evidence of a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and cancer risk. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against the infection and prevent serious symptoms.”

It was speculated prior to his speech that the cardiologist would make comments related to the findings.

Malhotra had been listed on the conference programme as speaking on the topic ‘Make Britain Healthy Again’, a slogan borrowed from the controversial Trump administration.

Doctors urged Reform leader Nigel Farage not to give him a platform in advance of the speech.

While the doctor did not reveal the name of the oncologist he cited in his speech, he has in the past used X to link to an interview with TalkTV in which oncologist Angus Dalgleish linked Covid jabs to cancer.

No immediate comment has been made by Buckingham Palace, which first announced the king’s cancer diagnosis early last year.

Additionally, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, announced her cancer diagnosis a month later in March 2024.

Malhotra has always been vocal over Covid vaccines, claiming they pose a greater threat than the virus itself, despite this being repeatedly debunked by fact-checkers.

At the conference, Dr Malhotra echoed claims from a show by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, alleging that Covid vaccines caused harm and the public was misled.

His speech, part of a fringe panel, risked negative headlines as the party tried to appear professional, despite signs of growing corporate interest.

Dr Aseem Malhotra’s anti-vaccine claims were followed by MP Sarah Pochin reigniting her call to ban the burqa and rejecting a proposed Islamophobia definition, saying she’d ‘see you in jail’ if it became law.

Furthermore, former Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg told a fringe gathering at the conference that his teenage daughter, Mary, had joined Reform UK, saying he was ‘having [his] arm twisted’ by her to follow suit.