29th Oct 2025

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

JOE

The impact was significant

Cosmetic procedures are a topic in pop culture, and one doctor has explained the side effects that Botox can give you.

Her self-imposed transformation into a “lab rat” has revealed what happens when you Botox just one side of your face.

Anaesthesiologist Dr. Bita Farrell runs an educational TikTok channel boasting more than 171,000 followers, and one of her uploads documented this fascinating experiment.

“For the sake of science and education and all of you, and myself, I made myself my own lab rat,” she told the camera.

She went on to explain how she’d drawn a black line down the middle of her face and administered the neurotoxic protein to the lower half of her right-sided facial muscles.

This included the DAO (depressor anguli oris), which pulls down the mouth’s corners, and the platysma, which controls expressions and movement of the mouth.

“Now for you, two weeks later I present my results as I try and contract my lower face muscles,” continued Farrell.

@drbitafarrell

A little over a year ago, I posted a reel where I injected only half of my face with botulinum toxin. I did it to teach — to show how thoughtful muscle balance can shape a face naturally, and how facial expressions are deeply connected to anatomy, not just lines and wrinkles. Today, that reel has made international headlines. It’s been featured on New York Post, Yahoo news, AOL, UNILAD, MSN, DailyMail, News Break, LADbible, Indy100, Inquisitr, Yahoo News UK, and News9 Live, and more. While some reports mistakenly mentioned “filler” (this was only botulinum toxin — and any brand could be used), the heart of the message is what matters most to me: Education. Awareness. Responsibility. I never set out for attention. I simply wanted to help people see the artistry behind aesthetic medicine — that it’s not about freezing faces, but restoring balance, emotion, and beauty in a way that still feels like you. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to see this message now touching so many people around the world. Thank you to everyone who believes that medicine and education can coexist with beauty. #botox #botoxtraining #daobotox #nefertitinecklift #iinjectedhfmyfacewithbotox #drbitafarrell #naturalaestheticscenter

♬ original sound – Drbitafarrell

As she did so, her untreated left side demonstrated way more muscular flexibility, while her Botox side displayed almost no movement whatsoever.

“You can see that the platysma muscle on this side is really contracting and pulling my jawline down, and so is my DAO, pulling the corner of my mouth down,” Farrell pointed out.

Highlighting the right side, she claimed: “I’m really trying to pull this side!”

The doctor also mentioned how the cheek “rides a bit higher”, the “nasal labial fold seems softer” and “so does my shadow at the marionette [line]” on her Botoxed side.

“Muscles of the face either pull up or pull down. When the muscles that pull the lower face down (platysma and DAO) are injected and relaxed with a neuromodulator such as Botox, the muscle that pulls the mid face up (zygomaticus or cheek muscle) dominates and pulls the face up! This can help reduce the appearance of marionette lines, jowls, frown, and the nasolabial folds. It also lifts the neck and can sharpen the jawline and make the cheeks appear a bit fuller and more lifted,” read Farrell’s helpful caption.

