Doctor, 31, passes away suddenly just days before his wedding

An Irish doctor from Armagh died suddenly this week just days before he was set to get married.

Belfast Live reports that Sean McMahon, in his early 30s, was at the health and wellbeing suite at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Tuesday evening when he collapsed and subsequently became unresponsive. The ArmaghI said he was 31.

The outlet states that he was then rushed to the hospital where he worked, Craigavon Area Hospital, but passed away later that day.

According to Belfast Live, Sean was due to marry his fiancée, Debbie, on 25 August.

His death notice on RIP.ie reads:

“Dr. Sean R.I.P. formerly of 9 Oldtown Road, Cullyhanna and Craigavon, passed away suddenly. Treasured son of Charles and Frances. Loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen, Seárlait and Sarah-Louise. “Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, fiancée, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.”

Numerous tributes have since been left in the condolences section of the doctor’s RIP.ie page.

One person wrote: “Sean was a friend and colleague, having worked with him over the years both at Craigavon and South West Acute Hospital.

“Sean was an outstanding human being – kind, thoughtful, dependable and lived with integrity. I’ll really miss him. Rest in peace, brother.”

Another said: “Sean will be so missed by all of our team in Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals. He was a true gentleman and a brilliant doctor, full of care and compassion.

“A rising star in the anaesthetic community gone too soon.”

Another person added: “We are in shock! It’s so hard to believe. He was a genuine kind person, a good and hard working colleague and a brilliant doctor.

“It was a privilege to have worked with Sean. My sincere condolences to family.”

Sean will lie in repose at his family home at 9 Oldtown Road from Thursday evening. Visitors are welcome to pay their respects on Friday and Saturday, though Thursday is for family only.

His requiem mass will take place at 11.30 am on Sunday at St Patrick’s Church in Cullyhanna. The doctor will then be buried in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be live-streamed at this link.

