03rd Nov 2025

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

Colmán Stanley

The saga continues.

Disgraced Irish sport’s star, DJ Carey has been sentenced to five-and-a-half-years in prison for fraud.

The Kilkenny hurling legend defrauded 22 people after he falsely claimed he had cancer.

At his hearing last Friday, the court heard how the outstanding sum for what was obtained by Carey was €349,927 and $13,000, including more than €125,000 from businessman Denis O’Brien.

Judge Martin Nolan had said a custodial sentence is “inevitable”, and said the victims may “feel foolish and taken advantage of” but insisted they were good people.

Five-time All-Ireland champion Carey is regarded as one of the most successful and celebrated players in hurling history.

He was honoured as Hurler of the Year in 2000 and earned nine All-Star awards over the course of his career. 

Following his retirement from playing, he went on to manage the Kilkenny U21 team and served as a selector for the county’s senior side.

GAA,Kilkenny

