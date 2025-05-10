Diver dies working on recovery of sunken Bayesian superyacht

His cause of death remains unknown.

A man has died while working on the wreck of the sunken Bayesian superyacht off the coast of Sicily.

The man was underwater during preliminary operations to recover the vessel on Friday, according to local police.

A cause for his death still remains unknown.

It is expected that later this month, there will be an attempt to lift the yacht off the seabed, which will hopefully reveal how the 56-metre-long (184ft) vessel disappeared into the sea.

The Bayesian sank on August 19 of last year, taking the life of its owner, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah along with five others.

An inquest has begun to look into the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, who were all British nationals, according to Sky News.

The other people who died were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people were rescued from the vessel.

The boat trip was a celebration after Mr Lynch had been acquitted in a US trial for being accused of a massive fraud over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.



